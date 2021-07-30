Finally, the day that over 13 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, had either been waiting for or dreading. But in their wait or worry, nearly all have been anxious. The Central Board of Secondary Education declared Class 12 results at 2 p.m on Friday and it looks like the majority have reached the finishing line, one way or the other.

99.37% clear the boards

As many as 99.37 percent of students have cleared Class 12 board exams. A total of 12, 96,318 students have passed their Class 12 examinations.

Those on the waitlist

However, the results of all the students could not be declared as the scorecards of nearly 65,000 students are still being prepared and will be declared on August 5, PTI reported.

Those that hit the prestigious 95 mark

More than 70,000 students have secured over 95 percent marks. A total of 70,004 students got more than 95%. While roughly over one and a half lakh students fall in the 90 percent and above category.

Girls perform better

As has been the general trend in board results, this year too, the girls have fared better than boys in the examinations. The pass percentage for girls is 99.67%, while the pass percentage for boys has been 99.13%.

The specially-abled children

In what can be welcomed as a hearty piece of news, as many as 129 children with special needs (CWSN) have scored above 95% marks. While 400 children under the CWSN category have secured themselves above 90%.

While there has been a huge jump in the pass percentage of government-aided schools this year, as compared to last year, Delhi too has fared well. Delhi has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.84 percent.

Given the pandemic situation, for the first time in the history of board exams, the students have been evaluated on the basis of their past performance in Class 10, 11, and internal exams of Class 12.

Where you can check the results?

The results, like each year, are available on the board's website --- cbseresults.nic.in. However, there are a couple of sites and apps that are facilitating students with their results online. These are digilocker.gov.in, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS. Before checking their results, students must download their CBSE Class 12 roll number through roll number finder on the official website of the board, which is cbse.gov.in. The roll number and other details will be required to download the score cards.

This day, last year

It must be noted that last year, when the CBSE Class 12 results 2020 were announced in the month of July, the number of students getting more than 95 percent surged by a whopping 119%. Last year, over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the CBSE.

Given the steep rise in pass percentage and students scoring more than 95 percent, the board did not announce the merit list of Class 12 examination.

Memes galore on social media



There's something about examination results and report cards. Across the countries and cultures, harrowed students lend themselves to good old jokes, and now, funny memes. Before the results, the CBSE board itself shared the announcement with a filmi way.