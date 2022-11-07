The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the datasheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams on November 20, according to reports. The exams are expected to begin on February 15 and will go on till March-April.

"In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," the CBSE said while issuing the class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.

The practical examination, project and internal assessment will begin on January 1 next year, CBSE had announced earlier. It also said that the exams in schools in winter-bound areas have been scheduled to be conducted between November 15 and December 14. However, it refrained from releasing an update regarding the full schedule of the exams.

Once it is released, students will be able to check the datesheet on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. After visiting the websites, they will see a link that will read, 'CBSE Board exam 2023 date sheet' on the homepage. After a user clicks on the same, a new PDF will open containing the dates, which can be downloaded.

Parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official website's latest updates about the exams.

Unlike the previous year, the board has decided to hold single board exams for the current batch. CBSE had introduced a split-term policy for the 2021-22 batch due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The academic year was divided into two terms, with the term 1 exam held between November and December, and the term 2 in April this year.

But now that the situation is reaching normalcy, the 2023 board exams will include the entire syllabus. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the board exams. Out of the total, nearly 18 lakh are from class 10 and another 16 lakh from class 12.

The board has for now released the subject-wise sample papers for both classes, which also include the marking schemes. Further, they have the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams. These can be referred to get a fair idea about the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the exam.