Putting the long wait and anticipation to rest, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 on Friday. More than 13 lakh students have cleared Class 12 exam with a pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Among them, 94.54 per cent are girls and 91.25 per cent are boys. At the same time, 100 per cent of transgender students have cleared the examinations.

Unlike previous years, the Central Board of Secondary Examination has decided against publishing the merit list, which is usually the top 1 percent. Instead, the board will issue merit certification to 0.1 percent of students who scored the highest marks in the subjects. The decision is to "avoid unhealthy competition between students."

CBSE exams 2022

Moreover, this year, Class 12 marks will not be of any importance for admission in about 100 universities, including all central universities across the country. From this year onwards, Common University Entrance Test i.e. CUET exam is being taken for admission in all these respective institutes.

The delay in publishing the Class 12 examination had become a major cause of concern for the students opting for college admissions.

The CBSE board announced that 30 per cent weightage was given to the Term 1 paper and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 paper. It may be noted that the CBSE had gone for a change in the exam pattern and conducted Term 1 and Term 2 examinations with the former being a 90-minute objective while the latter was a two and half hour long paper.

(With inputs from IANS)