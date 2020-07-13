The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the results of Class 12th examinations on Monday, July 13. The students of Arts, Commerce and Science can check their scores on its official website.

The head of CBSE tweeted, "I congratulate all the students for their accomplishment in class 12. As we all know, this year has been unique and unprecedented in many ways. For us, each student, parent, and teacher deserves appreciation for withstanding the testing times. I wish the very best to all students in their future endeavours and hope they will demonstrate the same resilience in the face of future challenges."

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, "Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.

How to check CBSE Class 12th result 2020:

Here is the step-by-step procedure to check CBSE Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website or CBSE results site

Step 2: Enter your roll number, admit card ID, school and centre no (as given on your admit card)

Step 3: Click on Submit button

Step 4: Check and download your CBSE Board results for Class 12th

A total of 12,03,595 students had registered for the Class 12th examinations this year and 11,92,961 students appeared for exam. Among them 10,59,080 students have passed it. The overall pass percentage is 88.78 per cent, which improved from the last year's 83.40 per cent. CBSE will not release a merit list this year, owing to amended evaluation criteria.

However, both above mentioned websites may not open due to heavy traffic. Students can wait for some time without any panic and check the results later. Many people on social media are complaining about it and cursing the government for the poor maintenance of the website.

Its the site under NIC and they designed it without expecting this huge hit on the website ..... Understand how much pressure the student will face in this situation

