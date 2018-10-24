Live

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave following a public spat which saw a level of infighting in the agency that was quite dramatic, with each throwing accusations at each other.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has now given the top job to M Nageswar Rao.

At around 1:45 am on Wednesday, an order was issued by the government where both Verma and Asthana were put on leave while Rao was placed as the acting chief of the CBI. This is a move that Verma has challenged in court.

AK Bassi, one of the officials in Verma's team, has been transferred out to Port Blair, according to an NDTV report.

Meanwhile, floor 10 and 11— the offices of Verma and Asthana in the CBI HQ — are now being searched, notes the report.

According to reports, Chief Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary had sent the recommendation that both the top officials be sent on a "compulsory wait" and be stripped of all official responsibilities.

