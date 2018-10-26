Live

Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma was stripped of his position and was forced to go on leave at 2:30 am on Wednesday, October 24. Joint Director Nageswar Rao was appointed as the interim chief.

Following this, Verma contested this move and the Supreme Court will hear his case on Friday.

The apex court declared that even though Verma was divested of his duties, he is still the CBI chief till the Central Vigilance Committee looks into the matter and investigates the allegation levelled against Verma.

