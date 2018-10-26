Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma was stripped of his position and was forced to go on leave at 2:30 am on Wednesday, October 24. Joint Director Nageswar Rao was appointed as the interim chief.
Following this, Verma contested this move and the Supreme Court will hear his case on Friday.
The apex court declared that even though Verma was divested of his duties, he is still the CBI chief till the Central Vigilance Committee looks into the matter and investigates the allegation levelled against Verma.
Live Updates
Inquiry against CBI NO 1 to finish within 10 days
The Supreme Court has ordered the CVC investigation against CBI Chief Alok Verma to be completed within 14 days.
The court further ordered that former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik will oversee the probe.
SC hearing begins
The hearing for the case begins at 11.20 am. Alok Verma's lawyer, Fali Nariman has begun his arguments. He claims there is a clear violation of precedents.
Rakesh Asthana also moves Supreme Court on govt decision
CBI special director Rakesh Asthana has challenged the government's decision to remove him from his post and has now approached Supreme Court.
Former Attorney General Rohatgi is representing him.
Tushar Mehta to represent CVC
Tushar Mehta, senior advocate and newly-appointed Solicitor General of India, will represent the Central Vigilance Committee. The CVC is currently investigating the bribery allegations against the top two bureaucrats, Verma and Asthana. Due to the investigations, they are currently on forced leave.
Dushyant Dave to represent Prashanth Bhushan
Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave will represent Prashanth Bhushan at the hearing.
In the PIL filed by Bhushan, he has asked to revoke the decision of placing CBI director Verma on forced leave and reinstate him. Bhushan also asked to amp up the investigation on Rakesh Asthana and other corrupt officials in the CBI.
'It is just one more case' says Mukul Rohatgi
While leaving his residence to go to the Supreme Court, Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, "It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is."
The lawyer is representing Rakesh Asthana.
TMC's Nadeem-ul Haq will join Rahul Gandhi's protest outside CBI HQ
After the All India Trinamool Congress pledged their support to the Congress in their protests against the sidelining of the CBI chief, TMC's Nadeem-ul Hwillill join Rahul Gandhi in Delhi as the TMC representative in Delhi.
CBI denies rumours of files from the CBI office
A CBI spokesperson has denied the claims that files were removed at the headquarters to stop the investigations carried out by the CVC.
However, due to the ongoing investigation, many fear that the country's top investigative agency's reputation will be damaged. the spokeperson allayed these fears too, telling that it will not be the case, reports Firstpost.
'Verma still director, Asthana spcial director' says SC
CBI chief Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have blamed each other for allegedly taking bribes from businessman Moin Qureshi in exchange for suspects' relief.
Due to this, Verma and Asthan were divested of their powers and duties by the Central Vigilance Committee. This is currently being contested in the top court.
However, on Thursday evening, the Supreme Court said that Verma is still the Director and Asthana, the special director until the CVC investigates the allegations against them and examine the evidence in the case.
Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to represent Rakesh Asthana
Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent Special Director Rakesh Asthana. He will arrive at the Supreme Court shortly. Asthana was seen outside Rohatgi's residence in Delhi on Friday morning.
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana outside former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BpHTywQA3P— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#Delhi: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi leave for Supreme Court from his residence. He will be representing CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. pic.twitter.com/tN32syOrBp— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Security beefed up outside CBI HQ in Delhi
Barricades have been placed and extra personnel have been deployed to maintain safety and peace outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi to lead protest in Delhi
The Congress president tweeted, asking for everyone to join him in his march from Dayal Singh College in Lodhi Road to the CBI headquarters in Delhi.
He tweeted, " Join us today at 11 AM as we march from Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to the CBI HQ, to protest the PM's disgraceful & unconstitutional attempt to block an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief. Similar protests are being held today, across India."
Join us today at 11 AM as we march from Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to the CBI HQ, to protest the PM’s disgraceful & unconstitutional attempt to block an investigation into the Rafale scam by removing the CBI Chief. Similar protests are being held today, across India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2018
TMC to join Congress party in protests
TMC has vowed to support the Congress in its protest against removing Alok Verma as the CBI director. The Mamta Banerjee-led party will protest outside all CBI offices across the country.
SC will hear two cases linked with CBI turmoil
The two cases to be heard today are Alok Verma challenging the CVC's decision to oust him of the CBI and stripping him of his powers and duties.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by lawyer Prashanth Bhushan challenging the move to remove Alok Verma as the CBI director in the middle of the night. The PIL also requested an investigation into the corruption in the investigative agency, focussing on special director Rakesh Asthana.
SC will hear the case at 10:30 am
The SC bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph will hear the case at 10:30 am.
Lawyers Fali S Nariman, Sanjay Hegde to represent Verma
Senior lawyers Fali S Nariman, Sanjay Hegde will represent Alok Verma at the Supreme Court hearing today.
Security personnel stationed outside CBI office in Lucknow
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of Alok Verma's plea, security forces have been deployed outside the CBI office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Security forces deployed outside CBI office in Lucknow ahead of Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/HNDL3r1ewo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018
Congress protests outside CBI offices
On Thursday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announced that the party would be outside the CBI offices on Friday protesting against the removal of Alok Verma to cover up the ongoings of the Rafale deal.
Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM’s disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2018
I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 AM. #CBIRafaleGate