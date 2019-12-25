The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged Rs 126 crore Yamuna Expressway scam, which connects Noida with Agra, and named former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.

Mayawati had started the 165-km expressway project in 2009

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had started the 165-km expressway project in 2009, and her rival Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, who became chief minister after her, had inaugurated it in 2012.

The state government alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at Rs 85 crore which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to the state government, they said.

The Taj Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which later became the YEIDA, is responsible for land acquisition and making a master plan for development along the expressway.

