Trouble appears to be mounting for former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against him and five others in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of contracts for the Kiru hydropower project.

Minutes after news broke about the filing of the chargesheet in this much-publicized case, Malik stated that he was unwell and not in a condition to speak to anyone.

In a message posted on 'X' on Thursday, Malik said he was hospitalized and unable to respond to calls. He added that he had received calls from several well-wishers but was unable to answer them due to his health condition.

मेरे बहुत से शुभचिंतकों के फ़ोन आ रहे हैं जिन्हें उठाने में मैं असमर्थ हूं।अभी मेरी हालत बहुत खराब है मैं किसी से भी बात करने की हालत में नहीं हूं। 11 मई से राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती हू। संक्रमण की शिकायत के चलते अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। अब… pic.twitter.com/yTWGxuHkyC — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) May 22, 2025

According to reports, the CBI submitted its findings after a three-year investigation to a special court, naming Malik and five others as accused.

Searches conducted at Malik's premises

In February 2024, CBI officials conducted searches at 30 locations across the country, including premises linked to Satyapal Malik, in connection with this high-profile case. The searches took place in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Patna, Delhi, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jammu & Kashmir, Noida, and Baghpat. Out of these 30 locations, eight were allegedly linked to Malik, including three flats in Gurugram and an apartment in the Asiad Games Village in Delhi.

In December 2023, the CBI had already conducted searches at around eight locations in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the awarding of civil works contracts for the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL).

What is the case?

This high-profile case pertains to alleged corruption in the awarding of civil works contracts worth Rs 2,200 crore for the Kiru Hydroelectric Project.

Satyapal Malik, who served as the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, had earlier claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe to clear two files, one of which was related to this project.

CBI officials confirmed that searches also covered premises of Malik's alleged associates, including former CVPPPL chairman Navin Kumar Chaudhary and officials from Patel Engineering Limited.

A case has been filed against Navin Chaudhary, former CVPPPL chairman, along with other former CVPPPL officials—M.S. Babu, M.K. Mittal, and Arun Kumar Mishra—as well as Patel Engineering Limited.

It is alleged that proper guidelines for e-tendering were not followed during the awarding of the civil works contract related to the Kiru project.

The CBI had initially registered the case in April 2022 and has since conducted searches on three occasions at premises linked to various officials and individuals associated with the matter.