The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Delhi Health and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's residence on Wednesday, May 30, morning.

The searches were in relation to alleged violation in the hiring of the creative team by Public Works Department (PWD), reported ANI. Jain also took to Twitter and confirmed the searches.

"Cbi raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by cbi," he tweeted.

After the news of the search broke, the Aam Aadmi Party lashed out at the Centre and said that this was just a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's "vendetta politics."

"Vendetta Politics Continues...... *CBI closed the enquiry against @SatyendarJain's Daughter due to lack of enough prosecutable evidence. *CBI raids Delhi Health & PWD Minister Satyendar Jain 's house in the case of hiring of experts and creative consultant," AAP tweeted.

Delhi CM and convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the raid and slammed prime minister Narendra Modi. "What does PM Modi want?" he tweeted.

(This is a developing story)