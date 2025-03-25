CBI books Ghaziabad passport official for Rs 85 lakh illegal assets

The CBI has booked a senior passport superintendent in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for possessing disproportionate assets of Rs 85 lakh while working in the department between 2018 to 2024.

Deepak Chandra, a permanent resident of Patna, joined the department as assistant passport superintendent in 2015 and rose to be promoted as senior passport superintendent in 2021 at the Ghaziabad passport office, the CBI FIR said.

After an assessment of his assets at the end of the check period on September 30, 2024, the CBI found him in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 85 lakh, which were 146 per cent more than his known source of income during the check period.

The FIR registered against him on Monday said: "The above facts prima-facie disclose that Deepak Chandra, while posted and functioning as assistant passport superintendent, passport superintendent and senior passport superintendent at Regional Passport Office, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period July 30, 2018 to September 30, 2024 and is in possession of pecuniary resources or property disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot satisfactorily account for."

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a Special CBI Court in Lucknow has sentenced an Allahabad Bank branch manager to two years' Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000 in a bribery case related to sanction of a loan to a farmer.

Convict Amrit Lal Verma, then manager, Jharia Branch, Hamirpur, had demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 12,000 for sanctioning a Rs 3 lakh loan under Kisan Credit Card to the complainant's father Ram Nath.

The CBI had registered the case against Verma on the basis of a written complaint. The agency laid a trap, and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 8,000 from the complainant.

After completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed by the CBI on July 18, 2013, against the then bank manager in the special court. The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

(With inputs from IANS)