It's been an extremely busy 2025 for Akshay Kumar as he has had a slew of films released this year, namely Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Kannappa in Telugu, none of which fared exceptionally well at the box office. And now he is gearing up for his next, Jolly LLB 3, with Arshad Warsi, which is slated to release this Friday, September 19, 2025.

After the success of the first two instalments of Jolly LLB, the third installment of the series has pinned high hopes among netizens. While the first starred Arshad in the lead role, the second part had Akshay as the lead. Now, for the third part, the makers have roped in both actors. The trailer was quite well received on social media, as this time the film is centered around farmers' issues.

Ahead of the release, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has given the film a U/A certificate and asked the makers to tweak certain words and make a few changes.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the word "f**ker" was asked to be removed whenever used in the film. The brand of alcohol was asked to be blurred wherever it appeared on screen. A scene in which cops assault an old man was also modified.

As per the censor certificate, reported by Bollywood Hungama, it was issued on September 2. Jolly LLB 3 has a total runtime of 2 hours 37 minutes and 16 seconds (157.16 minutes). The CBFC gave the film a U/A 16+ rating along with a series of small changes and suggestions that won't significantly affect the story.

Jolly LLB 3 stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao.

According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day collected Rs. 71.82 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the collection stood at Rs. 2.1 crore.