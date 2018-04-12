Kollywood actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has upped the ante on the Cauvery water issue with a new video and open letter to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

In the 1-minute-53-second video, Haasan can be seen describing the ongoing agitations that are gripping Tamil Nadu. He also urged the prime minister to do justice to both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The video was uploaded on Twitter Thursday, April 12. The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader also believes that with the expertise that Modi has with the Narmada water dispute, the prime minister will do justice and fasten the process of setting up the Cauvery Board Management.

Kamal Haasan claims that people in Tamil Nadu believe that the delay in justice is due to the upcoming state elections in Karnataka, which is scheduled to take place May 12. He added that "people are more important than elections."

This is what Kamal Haasan said in the video: