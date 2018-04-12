Kollywood actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has upped the ante on the Cauvery water issue with a new video and open letter to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
In the 1-minute-53-second video, Haasan can be seen describing the ongoing agitations that are gripping Tamil Nadu. He also urged the prime minister to do justice to both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
The video was uploaded on Twitter Thursday, April 12. The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader also believes that with the expertise that Modi has with the Narmada water dispute, the prime minister will do justice and fasten the process of setting up the Cauvery Board Management.
Kamal Haasan claims that people in Tamil Nadu believe that the delay in justice is due to the upcoming state elections in Karnataka, which is scheduled to take place May 12. He added that "people are more important than elections."
My Open Letter to The Honourable Prime Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi #KamalAppealToPM pic.twitter.com/P3Vlvzdcqq— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 12, 2018
To my Honourable Prime Minister #KamalAppealToPM @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FXlM7dDO9x— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 12, 2018
This is what Kamal Haasan said in the video:
"Good morning sir. My name is Kamal Haasan. This is an open video to my honorable prime minister. I am very sure you are aware of the crisis that is gripping Tamil Nadu and the ongoing agitations for Cauvery water. I think with your previous experience with Narmada water board authority. You could easily deliver the justice that Tamil Nadu is asking, seeking for. Both pundits and pedestrians alike suspect and believe that this delay in us getting justice is due to the elections in Karnataka and your interests in it. I want this belief to be dispelled. People are more important than elections. Thank you, sir. Please do justice to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and see that the Supreme Court judgement is followed. I am also sending you an open letter in case I have missed out any points in my anxiety to pass on this tumultuous moment in Tamil Nadu and people's will of somehow getting water for their farmers and themselves. Thank you, sir. I am sure you would do the needful and you must. Thank you. Namaste."