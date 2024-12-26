Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as "BeerBiceps," is currently dating TV actor Nikki Sharma. Although he hasn't shared much about his girlfriend, the famous YouTuber often takes to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from his getaways with her, choosing to hide her face with emojis.

However, eagle-eyed netizens have managed to dig out details about their relationship.

IPS officer saves YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and his GF from drowning in Goa on Xmas eve

Recently, the influencer was enjoying his Christmas Eve with his lady love in Goa, but little did he know that his trip would turn into a near-death experience.

On December 24, 2024, Allahbadia and his girlfriend were swept away by an underwater current. Thankfully, they were rescued by an IPS officer and his IRS wife.

Ranveer took to Instagram to narrate the horrifying incident, expressing gratitude to their rescuers.

He began by extending Christmas wishes to his fans and followers, he wrote, "Merry Christmas to you all, from Goa. It's been the most eventful Christmas of my life. Gonna be very vulnerable in this write-up."

Ranveer recalled that despite knowing how to swim, the unforeseen event left them in shock. He added, "We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation. We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid. But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current. This has happened to me before, but I've never been alongside a companion. It's easy to swim out of one alone; it's very hard to pull someone out with you. After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of five swimming nearby."

Explaining further, he wrote: "We're both good swimmers, but the fury of nature is such that it WILL test your limits at some point. A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew, we were both struggling to stay afloat. There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help."

Ranveer expressed his gratitude to the IPS officer and IRS officer couple who saved them. He wrote, "Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both. This experience left us feeling both blank and grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident. As we moved into today's Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive. Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living. Writing this because I've always shared these moments with you all. Full of emotion and gratitude today. A deep thank you and big hugs to each one of you reading this! This has been a very memorable Goa holiday for me—from discovering secret Murtis at @aliladiwagoa to touching the life-death barrier."

"I guess 2025 is going to be more blessed than ever. We lived for a reason! Thank you, God, for life."Ranveer concluded.

Keep it private until it is permanent: Ranveer Allahbadia hides his GF's face with a sunflower emoji

Ranveer has chosen to keep his girlfriend's identity private. He shared a carousel post on Instagram documenting the horrifying experience, along with unseen pictures from Goa featuring his girlfriend, but he hid her face with a sunflower emoji.