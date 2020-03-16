A 28-year-old casting director had allegedly uploaded private pictures of a 27-year-old budding actress with her male friend on social media recently. The casting director was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday and has been identified as Mahavir Tak alias Nakul.

During the police investigation, it came to light that Mahavir had given Rs 3 lakh to the victim's boyfriend who is also a casting director. The amount was lent to the latter for casting work for a serial. However, the victim's boyfriend didn't start work on the project.

Mahavir demanded his money back and took away his mobile phone. Last year in December, the victim had learned from one of her friends that they have seen her private pictures on social media. Mahavir had allegedly created multiple fake accounts on various social media plaforms.

"We have arrested the accused on the charges of molestation and under the sections of Information Technology Act. He was produced before court on Sunday which remanded him in police custody," an Oshiwara police station officer said.

(With PTI Inputs)