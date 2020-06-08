The second trailer of the most awaited show 'The Casino' has landed online and it has gripped the viewers with its tight and impressive narrative. It stars Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh and Aarti Khetarpal in pivotal roles.

The star-studded thriller 'The Casino' will bring unparalleled entertainment to the audience full of revenge, lust, and drama. In this gamble of being the righteous owner of The Casino, the queen, the king, and the heir will wager into a feud that will decide the fate of the crown.

The trailer showcases Vicky, a reluctant heir to a billion-dollar casino, who must thwart the conspiracies of Rehana, his father's manipulative mistress, and his other enemies to stake claim to his rightful inheritance. The trailer reflects the mystery and conspiracy involved in the world of high society, set in the backdrop of a glamourous casino.

This ten-episode series will definitely grip your attention and give you a virtual walk through the world of glamour and glitz with a tinge of mystery and conspiracy. 'The Casino' is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Hardik Gajjar films. The series is all set to premiere on June 12 on ZEE5.

Watch the trailer here: