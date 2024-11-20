BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who has been accused of distributing cash to influence voters in Maharashtra's Palghar, on Wednesday thanked NCP(SP) Chief and political rival Sharad Pawar for not making any comment on the issue.

Pawar has refused to comment on the allegation saying, "Vinod Tawde is a good gentleman and I will not say anything unless the allegations against him are proven."

Tawde, under attack from the opposition which is demanding his arrest, thanked Pawar senior. "Sharad Pawar is a mature and senior leader. He knows me personally. He also knows that I cannot be involved in such matters. Therefore, I thank him," said Tawde.

The BJP leader has denied the allegations of distributing money in the Nalasopara-Vasai-Virar area. He said no one knew that he was going to Nalasopara on Tuesday.

"No one knew that I would go to Nalasopara. When I was leaving Wada in Palghar district, I called the BJP candidate Rajan Naik and inquired about the preparations for the polling. He called me for tea so I went there. There was no conspiracy nor any personal differences. As the opposition sees defeat, they try to take advantage of this. Police and Election Commission officials did not find any money. Sanjay Raut is lying. I didn't even know that I was going there initially because everything was decided in just two minutes. I then went to Nalasopara. Everything is recorded from what I spoke with the party workers," clarified Tawde in his defence.

Tawde has demanded that CCTV footage should be checked and an impartial inquiry be held in this matter.

His response came after the police lodged three FIRs in connection with cash for vote controversy.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij Thakur had levelled allegations against Vinod Tawde for distribution of money saying that he was carrying Rs 5 crore. Hitendra Thakur also said that he had seen Tawde's diary with a record relating to the distribution of cash.

"During the last five years, the politics in the state has stooped to a new low. Politics is marred by the distribution of money and engineering splits in families and political parties. The voters should exercise their vote by increasing turnout to elect the right candidates," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Tawde refuted the opposition's charges that the cryptocurrency fraud was exposed to divert his alleged involvement in the cash-for-vote case. "Sudhanshu Trivedi (who is BJP MP) will not make allegations (against Supriya Sule and Nana Patole) unless he has concrete information. In my case, I have not been caught, and no cash has been seized. So there is no question of suppressing the matter," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)