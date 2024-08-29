In its mission to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and to accomplish the mission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide an equitable field to all the contestants in the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024, the enforcement agencies across the J&K Union Territory seized Rs 5.71 crore worth of cash and other material including drugs and liquor in first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The cash and other freebies seized were meant for influencing the voters during the J&K Assembly Election which is scheduled to commence on 18 September 2024 in three phases across the Union Territory wherein above 88 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise.

"From the date of announcement of General Election to Legislative Assembly of J&K by Election Commission of India, Rs 5.71 crores worth drugs, cash, and liquor have been seized by various enforcement agencies in J&K UT in first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct", a statement from the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer said.

Major department-wise seizures included seizures by the Police Department valuing Rs 5.02 crore, SGST/CT Rs 52 lakhs, and NCB worth Rs 11 lakhs. The Election Department appreciated the efforts made by the Enforcement Agencies to ensure free and fair Assembly elections across the UT.

The Statement said that to monitor various election-related activities and also check Model Code of Conduct compliance, a Command and Control Room has been established at the CEO's office in Jammu and Srinagar. Similar mini-control rooms have also been established in every DEO office which are functioning 24 x 7.

All electronic media channels, and social media platforms are monitored here, any violation so detected, is reported and the concerned RO/ ARO issues notice. Apart from looking for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, the Control room also has live feed of all 100 percent Polling Stations and GPS vehicle tracking of all vehicles being used for poll parties.

Notification for second phase of Assembly polls issued

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued an election notification for the 2nd phase of the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. 26 Assembly constituencies in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch shall go to polls in the second phase.

As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 05, 2024 (Thursday). Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on September 06, 2024 (Friday) and last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 09, 2024 (Monday).

The polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for September 25, 2024, (Wednesday) and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, the notification reads.