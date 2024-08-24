Urging the voters to leverage the technological features introduced by the Election Commission of India in the electoral process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K, Pandurang K Pole on Friday exhorted the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to make use of the mobile voter-friendly applications and ensure their active participation in the upcoming Assembly Election 2024.

"The ECI has launched several mobile apps, including cVIGIL, Know Your Candidate, Suvidha, and Voter Helpline App, among others to ensure that the voting experience for the electors all across the country is easy and smooth. In Jammu and Kashmir, over 88.03 Lakhs voters will be able to make the best use of these Apps," the CEO said.

These Mobile Applications are available on both Android and iOS platforms.

To prevent any form of violation during the Assembly Election 2024, the voters are urged to use 'cVIGIL', an innovative mobile application for citizens to report MCC and Expenditure violations with time-stamped, evidence-based proof through live photo and video with auto location data of the violation during the election. Any citizen can lodge a complaint through the cVIGIL mobile app following which the flying squads would investigate the matter and take action within 100 minutes.

KYC App launched to check credentials of candidates

Similarly, to strengthen accountability and to bring more transparency, the ECI has also launched the KYC (Know Your Candidate) app, through which the details and affidavits submitted by any candidate can be easily accessed. To use the KYC app, voters need to select the election type and Assembly Constituency name to view the list of nominations or they can directly search the candidate by name.

The app will then display information about the candidate's criminal antecedents, if any. This information includes the details of any criminal cases filed against the candidate, the status of those cases, and the nature of the offenses. The app is a valuable resource for voters who want to know more about the candidates who are contesting elections.

The 'Suvidha' app is a single window system for both the candidates as well as the political parties to apply for permissions before any conducting meetings or rallies. This groundbreaking platform serves as a one-stop solution, empowering candidates and political parties to apply for and obtain permissions efficiently and conveniently.

With a user-friendly interface and robust features, the App simplifies the process, ensuring that all necessary permissions are acquired in a timely manner, thereby enabling seamless campaign activities. The different permissions available on the Suvidha platform include meetings, rallies, vehicles, temporary election offices, loudspeakers, and helicopters and helipads.

Finally, the 'Voter Helpline App' provides convenience to voters in finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, check status of the application, file complaints and receiving replies on their mobile app. They can also access the contact details of booth-level officers, electoral registration officers, and district election officers, by using the Voter Helpline app, through the www.nvsp.in portal, or by calling the 1950 helpline number.

Further, the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Pandurang K Pole also urged the candidates and political parties participating in the 2024 elections to utilize these services.

For further information, candidates and political parties are requested to visit the portal at https://suvidha.eci.gov.in.