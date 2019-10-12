A case has been registered against TV actress and reality star Payal Rohatgi for making objectionable remarks in a video against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru as well as "defaming" the wife of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Following a complaint filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma, the Rajasthan Police have registered a case under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Sharma alleged that Rohatgi has insulted Motilal Nehru by making false allegations against his wife to defame her. She had also insulted Jawaharlal Nehru by levelling false charges over his wife's character as well, he alleged.

The complainant in the FIR said that the video which is still on Facebook was posted on September 21 and it can hamper India's relations with other nations as it posts objectionable comments with pictures in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's death.

Motormouth Payal Rohatgi has often grabbed the headline for all the wrong reasons.