It's a fight that straight-up joins the league of some of the most legendary corporate wars Coke Vs Pepsi, Nike Vs Adidas, Apple vs Samsung, or even McDonalds Vs Burger King.

Any bonafide cartoon fan has grown up bingeing on both Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, but on Monday social media turned serious battleground when fans of either of the two cartoon channels were called out. PS; In the great corporate battle list, did we forget Marvel vs DC?

So which one wins?

It's the hard-core reasoning that the Internet chose to get behind while joining in the fight for the top slot. If Nickelodeon scored a goal or two with Spongebob and Rugrats, Cartoon Network came all loaded up with Powerpuff Girls and Infinity Train.

Though CN has more championships, I feel like Nick had the better run. CN is like the Lakers, they are consistently great. But Nickelodeon was like the 90's Bulls, when they was at their best, nobody was touching them ??. — Mutual Respect Podcast (@PodcastRespect) November 23, 2020

One probably disappointed cartoon buff rued over how Fox Kids was not even a contender while going on to list some of the legendary shows on the channel, including Spider-man and Power Rangers. While one user sincerely admitted, "This would be the hardest decision of my life TBH." Just as it already is the hardest inconclusive debate of all time.

Cartoon Network; a generic name of sorts

Cartoon Network scores some double-digit brownie points on nostalgia; for depicting some classics in an era when technologically cartoons were nothing like they are today. Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes being the iconic shows.

Moving on to the late nineties and early 2000s, there's The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Johnny Bravo, Powerpuff Girls, the cult favorite Pokemon that any nineties kid with a cable network grew up on.

Talk of the late 2000s and looks like, despite stiff competition from several cartoon channels that had by now sprung up, Cartoon Network maintained consistency with shows like The Garfield Show, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, and Ben 10.

Nickelodeon; the universe of...

Though technically, Nickelodeon started many years ago, it was in the early eighties that Nickelodeon as cartoon enthusiasts know it, sprung on the television scape. Some of the most original content on the channel is still remembered as iconic. Spongebob Squarepants is a strong case in point.

Rocket Power, The Angry Beavers, Drake & Josh, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Avatar: The Last Airbender and neither last nor least the crazy funny KaBlam! Piggy riding on content for teens as much as kids, Nickelodeon can also take a bow for rocket launching young talent and adding several artists to the world of Hollywood celebs.

Ariana Grande, Jamie Lynn Spears, Emma Roberts, Ryan Reynolds, Amanda Bynes and even Jessica Alba who was once a part of Nickelodeon's The Secret World of Alex Mack.