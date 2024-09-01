Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood and has been entertaining audiences for over a decade. The actor won a national award for Ganagubai.

Apart from being an actor, she is also an entrepreneur and author. She has a clothing line for kids and maternity wear. Recently, she also launched her first book. Apart from having a glorious professional life, she's a doting mother to baby Raha.

After wowing her fans with versatile roles, Alia Bhatt is now all set to be part of the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film titled 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari Wagh.

The shooting of the film has already begun. Recently, Alia Bhatt along with her daughter Raha Kapoor was in Kashmir with her daughter Raha for the filming of her upcoming movie Alpha.

Alia Bhatt gestures paps to not shout as Raha sleeps peacefully in her arms

Alia previously shared a behind-the-scenes look from the shoot, featuring a candid moment with Sharvari. On Sunday, Alia was spotted exiting the airport in style, with her daughter Raha seen in Mumbai.

In the video, Alia Bhatt held Raha close in his arms as she was sleeping peacefully in Alia's arms. The paps started making noise and called Alia for photos and she gestured the paps to tone down their voice as Raha was sleeping.

Fans of Alia were happy seeing her and Raha once again. They couldn't stop gushing over Alia managing both her career and kids.

A user wrote, "Caring Mommy Alia."

Sharvari Wagh, also returned from the shoot and was spotted at the airport. She interacted with the fans at the airport and also waved at the paps.

Last week, Sharvari shared a picture featuring her and Alia Bhatt from Kashmir.

Work front

Apart from Alpha, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.