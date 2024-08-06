'Careless, busy posing , clicking pics': Malaika Arora mistakes Sidharth Malhotra's car as her own; paps come to her rescue [reactions]

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora popularly known as 'Chaaiya Chaaiya' girl never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a fashion icon, Malaika is known for her fabulous fitness at 50. Being an avid social media user, she often shares posts celebrating special occasions with her girl gang Kareena Kapoor, sister Amrita Rao among others.

The actor was recently seen holidaying in Spain with a mystery man. The actor shared videos and pictures from her getaway.

Malaika Arora mistakes Sidharth Malhotra's car as her own; paps come to her rescue

On Monday, the actor landed in Mumbai and was papped by the photo-Ogs. However, as the actor was approaching a car, a hilarious incident occurred that caught everyone's attention.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Malaika getting confused with Sidharth Malhotra's car.

In the clip one can see Malaika walking towards her car when paps alert her that it's not her car but Sidharth Malhotra's car.

"It's Sidharth Malhotra's car," When Paps warned her, Malaika chuckled, smiled and then walked towards her car. She even posed for the camera.

Malika looked stunning in. a white bralette top that she teamed with a G-String.

Malaika has shared a slew of pictures and videos on her social media, where he is seen taking a dip inside the pool. Along with the pictures, she wrote, 'Salty n blue.'

Fans on social media schooled Malaika for her absent-mindedness, while some came out in support of her.

On the personal front, rumours are rife that Malaika and Arjun have parted ways. The couple during Indian Fashion Week didn't pose together nor did they sit together and were seen avoiding each other.

Malaika and Arjun have not spoken about their rumoured split.