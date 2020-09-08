It's not every day that a star rapper and a political commentator 'word wrestle'. When they do, expletives and tempers fly high, naturally because what's at stake is ideology and image. To get started from scratch, there's no need to take a lot many steps backwards, since it was only in August that rapper Cardi B conducted a virtual interview with Joe Biden for Elle magazine. So far, so good.

Now that's where Candace Owens steps in, the interview didn't go down well with her and during a show, Owens used a little too harsh words and said, "It was one of the biggest insults," to black voters, the decision of Joe Biden to sit down for an interview with a "dumb and illiterate rapper," instead of someone more politically clued in who would have asked the 'tough questions.'

She continued, "This is akin to Donald Trump saying I'm going to give no interviews and decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber."

The WAP hitmaker Cardi B hit back with a post citing her power and popularity and also revealing in the same post how Trump supporters harassed her sister at the beach because of her sister's sexual orientation.

As for the logic behind Joe Biden's interview, she stated, "I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes. I have the Number One song in this country. I have the Number One song in the United Kingdom. I have the number one song in Australia, I have the number one song in New Zealand."

On interviewing Joe Biden

Candace accused the rapper of supporting Joe Biden, "You are encouraging millions to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black mem. Maybe go Google: Joe Biden and 1994 Crime Bill. Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you're dumb."

On supporting Donald Trump

At one point in time, the fight actually had a symbolic value for Joe Biden and Donald Trump himself. With Cardi B continuing her stand against President Trump, "& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laughs every time a black man gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach...."

Comprising fans and conspiracy theorists alike, Twitterati jumped right in taking sides. The fact that Candace has a book that's just been out, didn't make the blame game easier at all.

A user wrote about not liking having to see two black women fighting over two old white men running for President. Yet another user felt, Candace crushed her since Cardi B can't even pronounce politics. One of the rapper's fans was quick to allege how Candace Owens will never ever have the amount of success, money and fame that Cardi B has. The war is on.