Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have been making headlines due to a slight storm in their relationship. However, it seems that reconciliation might be on the cards soon. According to a report by the Hollywood Life, a source close to the couple revealed that Cardi B and Offset have been speaking a lot to each other in the past few weeks.

"Cardi really misses Offset and friends feel that reconciliation is going to happen sooner than later," the source said. "Offset and Cardi have been speaking a lot more recently. Cardi misses Offset because she is realizing that nobody has quite supported her in the way that Offset has."

The insider continued saying, "Offset truly believes in Cardi and feels she can do absolutely anything and that's really attractive to Cardi, especially because Cardi knows how hard it is when you're at her level of fame to find someone who gets and supports you like that."

"Cardi is also very comfortable with Offset and he makes her feel good about herself. Offset is still trying his hardest to win Cardi back for good. Offset has also pushed his album date back and friends think he's doing this so he can really put his focus on winning his family back for good. It's his main goal right now."

Meanwhile, Cardi is busy balancing her career along with being a doting mom to baby Kulture. "Offset is going on tour soon still, though, and Cardi is very busy working as she prepares to film her new music video in a couple of weeks," said the source. "As much as Cardi wants to be with Kulture full-time, she has so much work to get through so she's balancing everything as best as she can."

Cardi B and Offset split earlier this year when cheating allegations arose against Offset. A video of his alleged mistress confessing to their affair and apologizing to Cardi also surfaced which added fuel to the fire. In a social media post, Offset begged for Cardi's forgiveness.

"I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi. We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video message.