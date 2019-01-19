Like most parents, it seems rappers Cardi B and Offset are competing for the first word that comes out of daughter, Kulture's mouth. Cardi who is currently spending some time alone and away from estranged husband, Offset shared on Twitter, "KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said 'Da' …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed Henny got it on video too."

The couple went their separate ways when cheating allegations arose against Offset. A video of his alleged mistress confessing to their affair and apologizing to Cardi also surfaced which added fuel to the fire. In a social media post, Offset begged for Cardi's forgiveness.

However, Hollywood Life quoted a source who revealed that the rapper has been trying hard to win Cardi back. "Offset is hoping to repair things with Cardi in time for the Grammys. He wants to be by her side for the big award show and feels that he deserves to be there with her too," said the insider.

"He wants to walk the carpet with Cardi, sit with her during the show and be the first to hug and kiss her when her name gets called. Offset feels like he helped her career so much that a lot of her success this year is thanks to his producing behind the scenes. Offset feels it would be a shame if she does not enjoy the night with him. He wants to be there with her to celebrate the big night together."

Offset has really been missing since their split. "Offset thinks Cardi is looking sexier than ever. He thinks she looks better than ever in her new videos and pics on Instagram," another source told the outlet. "Offset is impressed with Cardi's abs and her amazing post-baby body. Seeing her perfect revenge body after their split has him regretting the mistakes he made in their relationship. Right now, he feels like Cardi looks so good that he would do anything to win her back."

However, pampering Cardi with gifts and luxuries is surely not going to set things right. "Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she's been sick," yet another source revealed to Hollywood Life. "Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi's heart is through her baby."