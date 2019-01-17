Rapper Cardi B has been long making news due to her split from husband Offset. And, although reports have been speculating about the mum-of-one reuniting with her estranged partner, it appears that Cardi is, in fact, enjoying life as a single lady.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to the rapper revealed, "She feels that things are normalizing with her and being single. She is getting used to it and actually enjoying it. She is not really missing Offset too much and loves the life she is making for herself without him."

Well, is she looking for a new man? "She is not looking to date anyone anytime soon, including Offset," the source went on to say. While Offset and Cardi did hook up during their trip to Puerto Rico, Cardi made it clear that it was just to satisfy her needs as a woman.

Apparently, Cardi is looking for a completely fresh start to the year, "2019 is starting off fresh and she is living her best life. All is well and she is happy," said the insider.

Although, it's not easy being a single mum, Cardi seems to be handling it quite well. However, she was disappointed that Offset didn't step up in helping to care for baby Kulture when she was suffering from a bad cold.

Cradling Kulture in her arms, Cardi had whispered for a video she posted, "I haven't slept for 24 hours and I've been a team working with my sister and my mom. My baby has a cold. And she wakes up every 20 minutes. She doesn't want anybody. We have to put her down for one second though she automatically wakes up. Such a hard, hard day."

"Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she's been sick," an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. "Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi's heart is through her baby," a source had revealed to Hollywood Life at the time.