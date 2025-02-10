'Carbon copy of father': Vikrant Massey Shares Adorable First Glimpse of Son Vardaan on His 1st Birthday [Pics]

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child, Vardaan, in February 2024. Recently, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday and revealed his face for the first time.

On Monday, Vikrant took to Instagram to share a few pictures from Vardaan's first birthday bash, held on February 7, 2025. In the photos, Vikrant wore a brown coat paired with beige trousers and a white shirt, while Sheetal looked stunning in a golden and white dress.

Vikrant held Vardaan in his arms as they posed for the camera. Their son wore a white shirt, brown trousers, and white shoes. Sharing the pictures, Vikrant captioned the post, "Say hello to our Onederful Vardaan."

Fans couldn't stop gushing over baby Vardaan's cuteness, with many calling him Vikrant's carbon copy.

One fan commented, "Finally revealed the face! He is so cute."

Another wrote, "He is adorable! Happiest one."

A third user said, "Carbon copy of Vikrant."

About Vikrant and Sheetal

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2024. Sheetal also shared glimpses from the birthday celebration on her social media.

Work Front

Vikrant will next be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The film is directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla. He was last seen in Sabarmati Report.