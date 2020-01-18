Cara Delevingne sure knows how to work the red carpet at any event. The gorgeous model caught stares and turned heads at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show, which was held as part of Paris Fashion Week in the French capital.

Cara looked stunning in a sleek grey blazer, she chose to go shirtless, opting to show off her semi-sheer bra. Adding a touch of glitter to her outfit, Cara accessorised with a green jewel necklace that fell over her slender torso, while she also wore a gold hand chain bracelet. Cara going solo at the event, noticeably absent was her girlfriend, Pretty Little Liars' girlfriend Ashley Benson, who she has was first romantically linked to in May 2018. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have kept their relationship pretty much on the down low, except for a few moments of PDA here and there, including a public butt grab.

"Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they've ever been," a source told HollywoodLife exclusively in November of last year. "Although they're still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends."

It is known that Ashley Benson shot to fame with her role as Hanna Marin in the teen mystery-drama television series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017, while British-born Cara Delevingne reportedly hit the modelling scene running at the young age of 17 in 2009 and went on to win the Model Of The Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. We have to say, Cara looked gorgeous in her ensemble. Cara is also known to be a voice for true equality and empowerment. You can check out the pics here: