Say it ain't so. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split up after nearly two years of dating.

Cara and Ashley had kept the relationship on the down-low for a while before they went public and go public they did.

Cara was often seen gushing about her girlfriend and the pair was not shy when it came to public displays of affection. That's why the news of the split may come as a surprise to fans.

It has been claimed that the couple called it quits last month after their relationship had 'run its course.'

A source told People: 'Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now, their relationship just ran its course.'

Perhaps the quarantine got to them. They could very well be there first couple casualty, relationship-wise of the coronavirus quarantine.

Cara, and Ashley, apparently first sparked dating rumours in August 2018 when they were spotted kissing in London's Heathrow Airport, but did not confirm their relationship until a year later.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson did make a cute couple. It's a shame they have decided to break up. Cara Delevingne will probably throw herself into her modelling work while Ashley might do the same with her acting.