It looks like Cara Delevingne and her friends don't are much about the coronavirus pandemic or self-quarantines for that matter. Reportedly, Cara Delevingne comforted partner Ashley Benson with a kiss while the couple went out with friends.

Cara and Ashley seemed to have forgotten that the quarantine rules are in effect for a reason. They seemed carefree as they traipsed around their LA neighborhood with friends Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Tommy Dorfmann.

Cara Delevingne leaned in to smooch her love as they pair made their way through a crosswalk. The duo looked happy to have each other during these unprecedented times, smiling sweetly as they walked around arm-in-arm.

We have to say, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and all their friends were being extremely irresponsible. Their celebrity status does not give them immunity nor does it give them a free pass to endanger others.

Especially when Hollywood stars are testing positive for COVID-19 left, right and centre. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and most recently Daniel Dae Kim have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Rules are in place for a reason and to break them just because you're going a little stir crazy is very irresponsible.

And from the look of the stars they didn't seem to be too perturbed about the pandemic at all. The woman were dressed in their most comfortable duds. It looks like Cara and Ashley believe that having a sleepver with friends is all it takes to protect from the coronavirus.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have kept their relationship pretty much on the low, except for a few moments of PDA here and there, including a public butt grab. And when it is required for them to stay indoors, they decide to put on a public display of affection. You can check out the pics here: