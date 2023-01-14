A car mowed down an on-duty Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) who was scheduled to retire on January 31, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday night on the ring road between Raj Ghat and Shanti Van.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that SI Latoor Singh, 59, had been posted at at Chandni Mahal police station and he was on duty at the time of incident.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children, who reside in the city's Dayalpur area.

Police said that a case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Daryaganj police station.

The DCP said that the offending vehicle, a white Hyundai i10, was seized and the driver, identified as 34 year-old Shokendra, has been apprehended.

Shokendra, a resident of Nahri village in Sonepat, Haryana, works at a bank in Asaf Ali Road.

(With inputs from IANS)