In a tragic accident, three youth from Punjab were killed in a road accident near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday.

Although FIR has been registered in this regard, an investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of this deadly mishap, which claimed the lives of three youth.

According to police, one Calerio car bearing registration number PB6SAF/4794 was driven by a driver namely Gurdeep Singh son Gurtej Singh of Moga Punjab. As the vehicle reached near the Jambo Zoo on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle which rolled down into a deep gorge.

Three passengers in the car including the driver and two others died on the spot. Identities of other deceased have been established as Sham Lal son of Bhadur Ram of Firozpur Punjab, and Vikas Kumar son of Ranjit Kumar of Firozpur Punjab.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Punjab from Udhampur when the driver lost control of the car. According to police, the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and their identities were established through some documents recovered from their possession.

Following the incident, the bodies were shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for medico-legal formalities.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said a case under FIR no.178/2022 under section 279/304-A IPC stands registered at Police Station Nagrota.

The real cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained

Although cops believed that car rolled down into a deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the real cause of this mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that police have started an investigation to probe where the victims had gone and why they were moving on the highway early in the morning.

Initial investigation suggested the vehicle was coming from Udhampur. Another report revealed that the trio was returning from Kashmir.