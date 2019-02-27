A new video of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has surfaced online, shortly after a video of the captured IAF pilot getting beaten up by the mob went viral. The new video shows Abhinandan is safe in the custody of Pak forces.

The new video was shared by Pakistani journalist Azhar Abbas of Geo News. Wing Commander Abhinandan is seen in the video responding to the question of how he was treated in Pakistan after the capture.

"The officers of the Pakistan army has looked after me very well. They are thorough gentlemen, starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob and from his soldiers and thereafter the officers of the unit I was taken to. This is what I would expect my army to behave as and I'm very impressed by the Pakistani army," Abhinandan says in the video.

Abhinandan's MiG-21 fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan on Wednesday, but the IAF pilot did not sustain serious injuries from the crash. At a media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison was "lost" and the pilot of the MiG-21 is "missing in action."