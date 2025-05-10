Indian Air Force Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (Retd.) on Saturday said that India's fight was fundamentally against terrorism and accused Pakistan of openly supporting and facilitating it.

Lauding the Indian armed forces for their ongoing precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', he emphasised that to resolve the issue permanently, India must focus on capturing Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking to IANS, Bakshi said, "There is tension and constant monitoring from both sides. Our fight was initially against terrorism, but now Pakistan has intervened. Pakistan is supporting terrorism, and we are observing them. The key is to know the objective before engaging in any battle. Our objective should be to capture PoK, the region from where they launch their terrorist activities."

Highlighting the limited impact of tactical strikes along the Line of Control, he noted that launch pads and Pakistani Army posts could be destroyed but were easily replaceable, which necessitated a bolder and more strategic response.

"Terrorists come from PoK, and the sleeper cells give them the VIP treatment. They stay for weeks or even months while carrying out their operations and go back to PoK. If we capture PoK, Pakistan's activities will move to their territory and we will be free from it," he said.

Wing Commander Bakshi strongly criticised the Pakistan Army, calling it the orchestrator and beneficiary of terrorism.

"Pakistan fosters terrorism and divides people in the name of religion. Pakistan's Army is the head and manager of terrorists like Masood Azhar. It is all because the Pakistani Army earns crores through it. They make a puppet Prime Minister and carry out their terror plans," he added.

Calling for decisive long-term action, he said India must stop merely reacting and should aim to dismantle the entire terror infrastructure sustained by Pakistan's military establishment through a comprehensive and strategic approach that targets the origin of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from IANS)