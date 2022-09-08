Shakti Soundar Rajan, who made movies like Miruthan and Naaigal Jaakirathai, has collaborated with Arya for Captain, which has been released on Thursday, September 8. It is a science fiction action flick which has Aishwarya Lekshmi and Simran in key roles.

Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman, Raj Bharath, Gokulnath, Malavika Avinash, Vincent Asokan and others are in the cast. The movie has S Yuva's cinematography, D Imman's music and Pradeep E Ragav's editing.

Captain Story:

Vetriselvan, an Indian Army Captain and his team are appointed on a mission to investigate a forest named Sector-42 as there is an unusual activity happening in the forest for 50 years. After arriving at the forest, Vetri learns that an alien has been residing in the forest and is responsible for the activities. How does Vetri and his team kill the alien forms the crux of the plot.

Captain Review:

The early reviews indicate the film fails to engage the audience with the content. The screenplay lacks excitement and there are no goosebump-inducing scenes. Also, the creature is not scary enough. Performance wise too, Arya's acting is not up to the mark. Among the technical department, D Imman's music shines.

Overall, the Tamil flick is just an above-average movie.

Check out audience's reaction to the flick.

Telugu kumar: #Captain 4.5/5 Good Storyline, Mediocre Execution. Runtime 116 Mins. Heroine Only 2 Scenes. BGM Gud. CG good . Weak Alien/Villain. No Wow Moments. Predictable. Writing Could Have Been Better. Blockbuster

Trendswood: #Captain 2.5/5 Good Storyline, Mediocre Execution. Runtime 116 Mins. Heroine Only 2 Scenes. BGM Gud. CG Worst. Weak Alien/Villain. No Wow Moments. Predictable. Writing Could Have Been Better. AVERAGE.

Sathish Kumar M: #Captain - Kudos to

@ShaktiRajan for trying yet another experimental script and

@arya_offl for acting in unique story. Short duration is a big plus , hence there is not much deviation from the core plot. Screenplay could have been better. Since , it was a completely experimental plot for Indian Cinema , it may get mixed response from the audience.

yaseen: #captain has flop written all over, the VFX on trailer was horrendous !! If u don't have a budget and good VFX team don't attempt it !