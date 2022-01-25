A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Even after a relationship hits a rough patch, a divorce or breakup can be painful because of the loss, not just of the relationship, but the dreams and commitments that the individuals shared.

Aishwarya and Dhanush are going through this phase. It is difficult for anyone to overcome the sufferings until they invest their time and energy in the things that they love to do and that is what Aishwarya is doing now.

What is Aishwarya Up To?

Without locking herself inside a room and feeling sad over the separation, Aishwarya has returned to work. She has started working on a music video and she is busy with the pre-production works of the video which is being funded by Bay Films.

Bay Films has given a glimpse of what Aishwarya Rajinikanth is up to! "Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd, directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush," Bay Films announced it on its Instagram account.

The music video will be out on the occasion of Valentine Day.

Aishwarya-Dhanush Divorce Announcement

The former couple announced the news through a statement on their social media pages. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," she wrote.

They also urged people to give them much-needed privacy to deal with the separation.

After being in love for some time, they had tied the knot in 2004. They were blessed with two children - Yatra and Linga.

What Dhanush's Father Says?

As far as Dhanush's father Kasturi Raja is concerned, they parted ways because of some disagreements, he told Dailythanthi as per News 18 website. It is a quarrel between the husband and wife that usually takes place between a married couple. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said.

"Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Kasthuri Raja added.