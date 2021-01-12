There are many bad things about getting Coronavirus; the worse is getting it for no fault of your own. And the worst of all, is getting it because of others' fault. Which is what happened with US Representative Pramila Jayapal, who tested positive for Coronavirus after being in lockdown with US lawmakers.

The Republicans came in for sharp criticism from the Congresswoman who she says "cruelly" refused to wear masks. "I just received a positive Covid-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one," she posted on her social media account shortly after getting the results.

Those in the secured room, following the January 6 attack, "could have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection," warned Capitol physician Dr Brian Monahan.

Jayapal further hit back at the Republicans, including Trump, "Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them. Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a mask in a crowded room during a pandemic ---creating a super spreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack."

While in isolation, she said, she'll continue to work while tending to matters of national urgency. "I will not rest until I do everything in my power to remove this President from office." She also called for strict fines to be imposed on anyone refusing to wear a mask. "Any member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I'm calling for every single member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms.

Public outrage for reckless Republicans

Overnight Jayapal is the second lawmaker to have tested Covid positive. The test results come a day after the Capitol physician warned members and congressional staff that they could have been exposed to someone infected with the virus while looking for shelter. Earlier Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman had received a positive test result. One of the footage from last week also shows a House Democrat offering masks, while in secure room, to fellow Republicans who were clearly seen turning them down.

Among those significantly criticising Republicans refusing to wear a mask happened to be author Dan Price who wrote, "This is especially heart-breaking after your interview the other day where you predicted this exact outcome." One Twitter post went as far as to say, "Those Republicans who refused to wear a mask during the emergency should be tried for attempted murder."