In a landmark decision, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Constable (General Duty) examination will be conducted in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, for the first time. This initiative, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to increase the participation of local youth in the CAPFs and promote regional languages. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 20 February to 7 March 2024, for around 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the country.

The MHA decided to conduct the Constable (General Duty) examination in 13 regional languages from January 1, 2024. The languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

Promoting linguistic diversity and inclusivity

The Constable (GD) Selection Examination is one of the major examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), attracting lakhs of youths from across the country. The decision to conduct the examination in regional languages is expected to increase the reach of the examination among candidates across the country, providing everyone with an equal opportunity for employment.

This decision is a significant step towards promoting linguistic diversity and inclusivity in the recruitment process. It acknowledges the importance of regional languages and their role in the nation's cultural fabric. It also recognizes the potential of local youth and their contribution to the nation's security forces.

Historically, the conduct of such examinations in regional languages has been limited. This move, therefore, marks a significant shift in the approach towards recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces. It is expected to encourage more candidates to participate in the examination, thereby increasing diversity and representation in the CAPFs.

The decision also aligns with the broader vision of the Central Government to promote regional languages and increase their usage in official and educational contexts. It is a step towards realizing the goal of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move has been welcomed by various stakeholders, including candidates, educators, and language activists. It is seen as a positive step towards recognizing the importance of regional languages and promoting their use in official and educational contexts.

