Popular television actress and breast cancer warrior Hina Khan has been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism. Currently vacationing in South Korea with her boyfriend, Rocky, Hina took to social media to announce the news of her appointment.

She also shared adorable and romantic photos on Instagram, capturing moments from their vacation.

Hina wrote, "Honoured to be appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism. Excited to promote the beauty, culture, and warmth of Korea. My experience in the past few days of visiting this beautiful country cannot be summoned in one word. From ancient palaces to vibrant streets, Korea's magic is waiting to be explored."

She added, "Can't wait to show everyone the amazing sights, delicious food, and incredible culture Korea has to offer. Thank you, Mr. Andrew JH Kim, and @kto_india for this honour."

Hina, along with her boyfriend Rocky, visited several iconic locations in South Korea, starting with Gangneung's famous BTS bus stop—a must-visit spot for every BTS ARMY. The couple also recreated memorable scenes from popular K-dramas like Goblin while exploring picturesque destinations such as Jumunjin Beach, Daegwallyeong Samyang Ranch, and Haslla Art World. While the actress has already shared glimpses of her experiences on social media, fans can likely expect even more photos and videos to come.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2024 and has been undergoing treatment since. She has completed chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy, and is now in the final stage of her recovery.

Despite battling a life-threatening illness, Hina has remained a source of inspiration. She embraced life with resilience, travelling with her boyfriend Rocky and friends whenever her health allowed, shooting special episodes, and even walking the ramp. Through it all, Hina continued working and living fully, helping normalise the journey of fighting cancer.