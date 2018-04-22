In our hectic lives, getting a peaceful sleep is not only extremely desirable but also a distant dream. Sometimes, we tend to eat foods, which are difficult to digest and disrupts our sleep by causing tummy trouble, gastric problem, and insomnia.

Here are few foods you should avoid if you want a sound sleep at night.

Red Meat and spicy sauce are a big no-no if you want to sleep peacefully. While red meat is difficult to digest and it might keep your tummy working even rest of your body is sleeping, spicy food and hot sauce can trigger heartburn and acidity, which can make it difficult for you to sleep.

The author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, W Christopher Winter said hot sauce creates a passage for histamines to release into the body, which triggers wakefulness, according to Reader's Digest.

To rest properly, no sinful indulges like alcohol and chocolate. If you drink alcohol, your liver will need time to remove the alcohol from your system. There's a connection between your liver and your heart, and your heart beats faster, and that wakes you up," said Richard Shane, Ph.D., behavioral sleep specialist for New West Physicians, Colorado. Chocolate. On the other hand, chocolate contains caffeine, which is known to trigger insomnia.

Avoid coffee and coffee-related products like coffee ice-cream. "With caffeine, the general rule in the sleep field is no later than early afternoon," added Shane, according to Reader's Digest. And yes, even coffee ice-cream can have actual coffee.

Moreover, make sure you don't drink too much of water before going to bed. According to Shane: "Drink a sufficient amount of water during the day and even at dinnertime so your body has enough water. You don't want to go to bed thirsty and drink a lot then." Like this, you won't need to go to the toilet in the middle of the night. Also, you can try out these drink if you want to lose weight.