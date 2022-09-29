After Ranbir Kapoor, an old video of Saif Ali Khan has come back to haunt the actor. Right before the release of Saif Ali Khan - Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, netizens have dug out an old interview of Khan. The actor is slammed for saying he couldn't name his son - Ram. Soon after the video re-surfaced, boycott Vikram Vedha started trending on social media.

Saif's reasoning behind not naming his son - Ram

In the video, Saif is seen reasoning why he couldn't name his son - Ram or Alexander. "I can't name my son Alexander and realistically can't name him Ram. So, I thought why not keep a good Muslim name and hopefully bring him up with secular values where we love and respect," Saif was seen saying in an interview.

Social media left fuming

Saif's video has upset a large section of netizens. Many are also urging others to watch Ponniyin Selvan which pays tribute to our Indian culture that Saif's upcoming film. "If you can't make your son Ram we can't accept you as Vikramaditya in vikramvedha #BoycottVikramVedha," wrote one user.

"I can't name my son Ram" says #SaifAliKhan so he named him after the most cruel invader Taimur who slaughtered thousands of Hindus. That is Bollywood logic. Now Hindus should show their logic and #BoycottVikramVedha," wrote another social media user.

What Saif said

However, only a part of Saif interview with NDTV is being used to trigger the boycott trend. In reality, this is what Saif truly said, "I'm aware that there's a certain amount of Islamophobia in the world today and as Muslims, if we don't somehow own it then who will? I can't very well name my son Alexander and realistically can't name him Ram. So why not a nice Muslim name and bring him up with secular values where we love and respect so that people meeting him say 'what a nice guy' and that's the end of the name."

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani. It is slated for release on September 30.