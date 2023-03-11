Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan touted as Greek God is dating actress-model Saba Azad, the adorable duo has been spotted at several events together. Their PDA at social events have left the fans gushing over their togetherness.

From holding hands to lovingly gazing into each other's eyes. Hrithik Roshan. Recently Hrithik joined his ladylove Saba Azad for the screening of her show 'Rocket Boys season 2'. Being a doting boyfriend Hrithik was Saba's biggest cheerleader.

Hrithik and Saba gave us major couple goals at the Rocket Boys 2 event

And was seen holding his lady Love Saba's hands as they lovingly gazed at each other.

Several videos and images from the screening have now gone viral.

Who wore what!

Hrithik Roshan looked handsome as ever in a black blazer with a matching shirt and trousers, his lady love Saba, shelled out retro vibes, she looked like a vision in a white dress with a plunging neckline.

However, while some fans showered love, a section of netizens started trolling them.

Some even compared Saba's look to Kangana and wrote, " Choti Kangana" (A younger version of Kangana).

The next one wrote, "She is giving Kangana vibes."

A user said, Hrithik apko to sachi main dikhayi nahi deta Pyar andha hota hai" (Hrithik can;t you see? Love is blind)".

Another said, "Love is blind, now confirm."

The third one wrote, Sasti Kangana Ranaut lag rahi hai" (She looks like Kangana Ranaut).

The fourth one said, " Kangana vibes aa rahi hai iss ladki se."

While the fifth one said, "She looks like Kangana."

Kangana's look was hugely inspired by Marilyn Monroe; netizens found similarities between her and Hrithik's girlfriend Saba

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's look in Rangoon was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. 'Rangoon' is a period drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Coming back to the power couple, Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Rumours have it that Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted at dinner early last year. Following this, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

Saba Azad on her relationship

In a recent interview, Saba Azad opened up about people talking about her personal life. Speaking with News18, Saba had said about the attention her relationship with Hrithik Roshan gets, "If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let's not talk further about it."

Rocket Boys 2 cast

Rocket Boys 2 includes Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra.