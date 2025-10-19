Dangal fame Zaira Wasim is now married. The actress, who had quit showbiz a few years back, took to social media to share the news of her 'nikaah'. Sharing pictures of her nikaah ceremony, the Wasim wrote, "Qubool hai x3." She didn't however, give us a glimpse at her or her husband's face in any of the pictures.

Zaira's decision to quit

Zaira was the next big thing to watch out for before she decided to bid adieu to the film industry. The 'Secret Superstar' actress made waves with her mature and prolific acting at such a young age. What went behind her decision to quit the industry remains unknown but Zaira's fans were left disappointed with her announcement.

Married at 24

Several celebrities had also taken to social media to show their surprise and shock at the turn-of-events. Now, at 24, Zaira has gotten married. The bride shared pictures signing the nikaah documents. She also shared another picture with her husband and her both looking at the moon. But the picture was taken from back and didn't show their faces.

Zaira Wasim's fans and followers are left with mixed emotions post her announcement. Some congratulated her for the wedding but there were many who felt "hurt" by the whole thing. Some even expressed shock at her getting married at the young age of 24. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media hurt

"To people who are shouting 'deen over duniya - inspiration', I have a question. Is social media part of deen?" asked a user.

"Married at 24? Is this the age to get married," asked another user.

"Marriage at 24 can't be without pressure," a social media user commented.

"Poor girl' (an actress known for doing women empowerment movies) can't show her face in her own wedding photo because of religious radicalization and some self-proclaimed defenders of religion are calling it 'Her Choice', very cute," another social media user opined.

"Hurt to see her like this," read a comment.

"Can't even show her face, got married at 24, don't know what she is facing behind all this facade," another comment read.