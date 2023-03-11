Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will possibly remain one of the most popular and loved television shows of all times. Not only have the characters on the show become iconic but the show itself has reached a cult status of sorts. Amid all this, Ratna Pathak Shah, who plays Maya Sarabhai has opened up about the possibility of collaborating with the team for its third season.

Ratna Pathak Shah's honest take on date issues

Shah spoke about how difficult it would be to get dates from Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan. She also added that she is unable to even get them to say "hello" on phone. "You will have to wait for Season 3 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai...look at all of us now, where we are. Try to get dates from Rupali Ganguly now. Tauba! Or Sumeet (Raghavan). How can you even catch them? I can't even get them to say hello on the phone. I am so happy for them. But it makes the producer's life practically impossible," she said in an interview.

The legacy of the show

Ratna went on to add that she is incredibly happy for all of them. While Ratna Pathak Shah played a rich and snooty mother in law on the show, Rupali played her middle-class daughter. After the first season and its unbeatable popularity, the show came back for its second season after a gap of almost thirteen years and was quite well received.

The audience can't wait for the team to be back with its third season.