One of Bengaluru's most-loved, often-visited public spaces has come in for new set of prohibitions. The ones that don't really align with the conventional image and idea of open space for adults and children alike. The 300-acre Cubbon Park has been under the hawk eye of security guards who have been patrolling the area not for any anti-social activities, but to ensure that a new set of rules and prohibitions are followed.

Apart from the couples who can't get "too close" to each other, food is not allowed at the park, children can't play sports or climb trees and no photos or videos can be taken. The instructions are often repeated through loudspeakers and whistles to ensure they are followed.

Reportedly, the horticulture department has issued oral instructions following complaints by some residents that park atmosphere was inappropriate for children. In an interview with TOI, Rajendra Kataria, principal secretary, horticulture and sericulture, however, only gave reasoning for why couples were being asked to not indulge in public display of affection. He said they'd received complaints by families on couples indulging in public display of affection and the issue was also of safety as such couples would often hide behind bushes where snakes and cobras could harm them.

Several different guidelines exist, depending on which state the public park belongs to or whether it belongs to a residential colony or a society. But mostly stringent rules exist regarding pets in the park and the timings when they are allowed and against the space being used for cultural or social functions.

Politics at play?

Of the many objections raised by residents against the new rules, some pointed out how the development was connected to a recent meeting held by Minister S Jaishankar. A day after the external affairs minister held a public meeting in Cubbon Park along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the association of Cubbon Park sent a letter to the Election Commission of India requesting a ban on such political meetings in parks.

The press note issued last week by the CPWA (Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said, "The CPWA takes strong exception to the public meeting held within Cubbon Park by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya. Such public meetings disturb small animals and birds, besides people who come to the park for some solitude. This being election season, there is a chance of leaders of other political parties to holding such meetings, which can pose a threat to the park."

Is it even a park?

"Who makes these insane rules?" vented a Twitter user, further adding, "If public spaces are not meant for not public friendly, what do they exist for? What is the other affordable safe space for parents in Bangalore?"

Others joined in, highlighting how this was further adding to the problem of ever-shrinking open, green spaces.