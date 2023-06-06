Pooja Batra has set social media on fire with her bold pictures from a recent shoot. The former beauty queen took a dip into the pool in a naked dress and netizens can't keep calm anymore. The diva flaunted her toned body in a naked dress and posed sensuously. The pictures have received mixed reactions. Netizens are unable to believe Batra is 47.

Social media reactions

"Can't believe she is 47," wrote one user. "Am I seeing what everyone is thinking or it's just dress design," another user wrote. "Yakin nahi ho raha hasena man jayegi movie ke bad apko dekh kar lagta nhi ki movie ko 15 ya 20 sall ho gaye honge app ajj bhi vaisi hi lag rehi ho katil adaa (unable to believe that you were there in haseena maan jayegi movie that must have been 15-20 years and you the same still)," opined a user.

"Pooja - you are such a pro; so brave & sweet to get into that cold water, it was FREEZING! !!!and as usual you look INCREDIBLE !!!" came one more comment on the picture. "Awesome When foreigners do this we appreciate that ........... but when A Indian Do The same All people start cussing her / him," read another one of the comments.

Pooja Batra got married to actor Nawab Shah in July in 2019. "Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week," she had said in an interview.