The brutal killing of a 5-year-old boy named Cannon Hinnant in Wilson, North Carolina had triggered massive outrage among people across the country. The boy was shot in the head by his 25-year-old neighbour, identified as Darius Sessoms, for riding his toy-bike outside his father's home last Sunday.

The boy's family and friends held a funeral on Thursday to honour Cannon Hinnant and more than 100 cars were filled in the parking lot to pay their last respects.

What was shocking to hear that Sessoms and the victim's family had no history of violence or brawls or issues whatsoever. And it would shock you even more to know that the victim's father had dined with his son's killer just a day before the shooting.

'Sat on porch and sipped beer'

According to a report in CNN, the victim's father Austin Hinnant sat with Sessoms on his porch and sipped some beer together.

"There wasn't anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this," Hinnant was quoted as saying in the report.

Hinnat is clueless why Sessoms killed his son when there wasn't anything wrong between them. The police have also not released any kind of information on the killer's motive.

Doris Lybrand, a neighbour who witnessed the crime told local media that she earlier thought Sessoms was playing with the children. But then she saw the boy's father's reaction and realised Sessoms shot the boy in the head. She said Sessoms ran away after the shooting.

Sessoms was arrested by the police on Monday night and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Wilson County jail.