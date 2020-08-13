In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy was shot and killed by his neighbour in front of his parents' eyes in North Carolina, America. He was playing outside his house with his two sisters, 7 and 8, when he was shot and killed.

Sources say 25-year old Daria Sessoms killed Cannon Hinnant for riding toy-bike on his lawn. Police, however, has not revealed the motive behind the killing at this point in time.

According to media reports, the boy, with his two sisters, was playing outside when Sessoms ran up to the boy and shot him in the head.

Doris Lybrand, a neighbour who witnessed the crimes told the local media that she earlier thought that Sessoms was playing with the children but when she saw the boy's father reaction that she realised that Sessoms has shot the boy in the head. She said Sessoms ran away after shooting the boy.

Realising what has just happened Lybrand then rushed to her house and called the police.

The 5-year-old Canon was set to begin his school from Monday and was admitted in the kindergarten.

Reading the Gofundme page set up for Cannon's family it appears the act wasn't random and that Sheenon was Hinnon's father neighbour. The two men had met quite a number of times before. They had dinner together Saturday night and even had met on Sunday-the day of shooting.

The brazenness of the act has shaken the entire neighbourhood.

Charlene Walburn, a neighbour, described it to a local channel, "Our neighbour saw it. She said the young man just walked up to the little boy who was sitting on his bike, which he does every day." Finding difficult to believe, she wondered and said, "I just don't understand why he did it. How can you walk up to a little boy, point-blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"

Sessoms was been arrested by the police on Monday night and have been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Wilson County jail.