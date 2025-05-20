Cannes 2025: Veteran icons Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal grace red carpet with timeless elegance

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 13, 2025. So far, several Bollywood celebrities have turned heads and amped up the glam quotient with their stunning appearances at Cannes 2025.

On Monday, veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal exuded elegance and grace as they attended the screening of Aranyer Din Ratri. Several glimpses of their red carpet appearance have surfaced online.

Sharmila wore a regal green saree and was accompanied by her daughter, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, who looked radiant in an all-yellow ethnic ensemble. Simi Garewal stunned in an ivory gown by Indian couture label Karleo.

In a recent post, Saba, who is in Cannes cheering for her mother, shared unseen photos from their moment and wrote, "Moments before the red carpet... scene. In the midst of chaos was calm. Hectic yet happy. Frenzied and fantastic. And self-conscious. Mixed emotions coursing through, yet here is a chance to explore the NEW. Always start afresh. Believe in yourself and make the most of opportunities. They're there today. The future isn't here yet. :) Live it up.."

About the film

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri was meticulously restored over a period of six years, under the leadership of acclaimed American director Wes Anderson.

The film explores themes of alienation, class, and modernity. It follows the story of four city-bred men who retreat to the forests of Palamau (now in Jharkhand) for a carefree holiday, only to embark on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

In the film, Sharmila Tagore plays Aparna, a poised and sophisticated city woman, while Simi Garewal portrays Duli, a spirited tribal Santhal girl.

Wes Anderson talks about ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray



Wes Anderson has often expressed his deep admiration for Satyajit Ray's body of work, calling his films a major influence on his own cinematic style. Speaking about Aranyer Din Ratri, Anderson praised Ray's masterful storytelling and the nuanced depiction of human relationships, describing the film as "timeless, tender, and quietly profound."