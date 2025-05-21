Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor's blush pink Ghoonghat look reminds fans of Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai

After the impressive debuts of several Bollywood stars, Janhvi Kapoor made her much-awaited appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. She walked the red carpet alongside her Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Debut: Fans see glimpses of Sridevi and Aishwarya

Janhvi turned heads in a bespoke blush pink Tarun Tahiliani couture ensemble, handcrafted from real tissue fabric in Banaras. The outfit fused traditional and modern elements, a structured, contemporary gown with a dramatic ghoonghat-like drape.

As per Vogue India, Janhvi's outfit features a voluminous skirt and a corset top featuring a hand-crushing technique.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the soft blush pink palette evoked a modern Indian princess aesthetic. The matching drape flowed from her shoulder, while the pleated skirt trailed behind her like a subtle train, long enough to meet Cannes 2025's updated dress code.

This year, the festival enforced new guidelines, including a ban on nudity and overly voluminous gowns, aiming to reduce red carpet congestion.

Janhvi completed her look with layered pearl necklaces, delicate earrings, and a touch of floral garland. Her sleek, low bun and dewy makeup, featuring a soft pink glow and winged eyeliner, perfectly complemented the ensemble.

Janhvi's ensemble received mixed reactions online. While many praised her for blending ethnic elegance with modern style, some even interpreted the look as a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi; others felt it closely resembled one of Aishwarya Rai's previous Cannes appearances.

Let's take a look at some photos and videos from the red carpet.

